25 May 2020, Edition - 1777, Monday
Coimbatore

Youth arrested for injuring father with sickle in Coonoor.

Covai Post Network

May 25, 2020

Coimbatore : A 24-year old youth was arrested for hacking his father with sickle under the influence of drug near Coonoor in Nilgiris district.

According to police, the youth, Rajaram along with his father 51-year old Ravichandran were said to be under influence of drugs and liquor and in a fit of anger, the son took a sickle kept near a temple in Bogi Street at Wellington and hacked the father on his leg yesterday.

Though the public witnessed the scene, no one was willing to go near the youth, standing with a sickle who then went on to breaking the windscreen
of a car.

On information, police rushed to the spot , overpowered Rajaram and admitted him to the Government hospital in Ooty.

After medical examination, Rajaram was arrested this morning bynWellington police and produced before Coonoor Sub-Court and remanded to custody and lodged in Udhagamandalam Jail. 

