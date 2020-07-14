  • Download mobile app
14 Jul 2020, Edition - 1827, Tuesday
Coimbatore

Youth arrested for kidnapping a minor girl in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

July 14, 2020

Coimbatore : A 26-year old youth was arrested today on charges of kidnapping a minor girl on promise of marrying her near Podanur on the outskirts.

Based on the complaint about the missing of 16-year old girl, East All Women Policeninvestigated the matter and nabbed Manikandan.

Further Investigation revealed that the youth had lured the girl in his love-net, police said.

On the promise of marrying her, Manikandan took the girl. However, the alert police nabbed him and rescued the girl.

The youth was arrested under POCSO Act and lodged in the Central jail, after being remanded.

