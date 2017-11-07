Youth arrested, stolen bikes, jewellery recovered

by Covai Post Network

Police on Monday arrested one person for his involvement in theft of several two-wheelers and chain snatching incidents. Bikes and jewellery worth Rs. 10 lakhs were recovered from him.

Police Commissioner A. Amalraj directed a special team, led by Deputy Commissioner (crime) Perumal, following several complaints of theft of two-wheelers in the last six months in the city.

During a routine check on Monday, police stopped a youth Ashik Ahmed (24) of Chiniyampalayam near Vidya Niketan School in Pankaja Mills Road and asked him to show documents of the bike he was riding. When he did not produce, police interrogated him during which time he confessed he had stolen the bike on October 26 from Poosari Mariappan Street in Ramanathapuram. He was on his way to sell the bike, a press release from the police department said.

Later, police recovered six bikes – Royal Enfield Bullet (4 nos), KTM and Bajaj Pulsar (one each) – that were stolen from Podanur, Ramanathapuram and Peelamedu station limits. Ashik, it was learnt during interrogation, was also involved in chain snatching incidents in Kongu Nagar and Ganeshapuram in Podanur.

Police recovered jewellery weighing 12.5 sovereigns from him.

The special team included Assistant Commissioner-South (Crime), Somasundaram, Ramanathapuram Inspector (crime) Rajan, Sub-Inspectors Shanmugham and Boopathi and Head Constables Karmugil Vannan, Viswanath Babu, Sujay, and Ashok Kumar.

Police advised public to fix GPS systems in their two-wheelers so that it would be easy to track the vehicle, in case it gets stolen.