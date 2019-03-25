  • Download mobile app
26 Mar 2019, Edition - 1351, Tuesday
GEM Hospital
Coimbatore

Youth charged for assault in Pollachi sexual harassment case surrenders

Covai Post Network

March 25, 2019

Coimbatore : A youth today surrendered before a court here in connection with the assault case on the brother of the 19-year old college girl, who had complained about the sensational sexual harassment in Pollachi in the district.

Already four persons were arrested in the case and the trio Senthil, Babu, Nagaraj and Vasanthkumar and manhunt was on for Mani alias Manivannan.

The wanted accused this noon surrendered before Chief Judicial Magistrate S Nagarajan, who remanded the accused to custody till April eight.

Nagaraj, a local AIADMK functionary was suspended from the party following his involvement in the case, which occured on February 26.

