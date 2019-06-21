  • Download mobile app
21 Jun 2019
Coimbatore

Youth held for trying to outrage girl's modesty

Covai Post Network

June 21, 2019

Coimbatore : A 22-year-old youth was arrested Friday on charges of attempting to outrage the modesty of a teenage girl in nearby Mettupalayam.
   
The youth, Anish, a welding mechanic, had entered  the house of the girl, studying in ninth standard, when she was alone and attempted to sexually abuse her, police said.
   
When he made advances, she screamed and ran out of the house. Anish also fled from there.
   
The girl narrated the incident to her parents, who lodged a complaint with All Women Police station in Thudiyalur, based on which Anish was arrested and a case under the POCSO Act was registered against him..

