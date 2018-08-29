29 Aug 2018, Edition - 1142, Wednesday
FLASH NEWS:
- Gautam Navlakha’s hearing begins in Delhi HC
- J&K: 2 policemen shot dead in Shopian sector
- Only the PM was aware of the details, says Anand Sharma, Congress
- False allegations spread by Congress, says Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Rafale Deal
- RBI releases its annual report on black money, Report shows 99.3% of currency demonetised came back to RBI
- New Delhi: PM Modi addresses BJP workers and volunteers
- Dayalu Ammal, wife of late DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi, has been admitted to the Apollo Hospitals
- Petition filed by eminent citizens, plea filed against crackdown, plea calls arrests ‘arbitrary’
- The Pune Police raided the houses of alleged Maoists sympathisers in multiple cities and arrested five activists.
Youth suspected to be child-lifter, beaten at Coimbatore Govt Hospital
Covai Post Network
August 29, 2018
Coimbatore : A youth was today thrashed by people who suspected him to be a child-lifter in the Government Hospital here.According to police, the youth in his late 20’s was found moving around the maternity ward in the hospital, where strict vigil is being kept, following incidents of child-lifting.
Growing suspicious, a woman constable attempted to nab the youth, who tried to escape after pushing her down.
Hearing the screams, people and police nearby nabbed him and beat him up. However, senior police officials rushed to the spot and rescued the youth, they said.
Preliminary inquiry revealed that the youth Karthi was from Madurai and said to be mentally ill, they said.