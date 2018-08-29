Youth suspected to be child-lifter, beaten at Coimbatore Govt Hospital

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : A youth was today thrashed by people who suspected him to be a child-lifter in the Government Hospital here.According to police, the youth in his late 20’s was found moving around the maternity ward in the hospital, where strict vigil is being kept, following incidents of child-lifting.

Growing suspicious, a woman constable attempted to nab the youth, who tried to escape after pushing her down.

Hearing the screams, people and police nearby nabbed him and beat him up. However, senior police officials rushed to the spot and rescued the youth, they said.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that the youth Karthi was from Madurai and said to be mentally ill, they said.