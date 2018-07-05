05 Jul 2018, Edition - 1087, Thursday
FLASH NEWS:
- Big jolt for the people of Karnataka as Chief Minister H. D. Kumaraswamy hikes tax on petrol and diesel prices.
- Rape threat against Priyanka Chaturvedi’s daughter: Mumbai man arrested from Ahmedabad
- Umar Khalid’s rustication upheld by JNU High level inquiry committee over Feb 9 incident, Khanaiya Kumar’s fine too upheld
- Members of Hindu Makkal Katchi are protesting against Kamal Haasan’s Big Boss outside Vijay TV office
- Two bikers opened fire in the Kamothe area of Navi Mumbai, 33 year old dead and 1 critically injured
- Zakir Naik to be deported to India soon, he has been staying in Malaysia
- Punjab CM issues mandatory dope test for govt employees, Capt Amarinder Singh to weed out drug problem in his state
- PFI link in the campus carnage in Kerala, cops confirmed it was Islamic hate that killed 20 year old Abhimanyu
- Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has been granted anticipatory bail by the Patiala House Court
11 CPM workers found guilty in murder of BJP activist near Thalassery in 2008
Covai Post Network
July 5, 2018
Kochi: A court in Thalassery has found 11 CPM workers guilty of murdering BJP activist Chittariparambil Mahesh, 32, in 2008 near Thalassery in Kannur district.
The Additional Sessions Court pronounced the accused guilty of the murder that took place on March 6.
The motive behind the murder was anger over Mahesh quitting CPM and joining BJP. Mahesh, an auto rickshaw driver, was waiting for passengers when he was attacked by the CPM activist.
They blew off a few explosives and then chopped his head. The murder had hit normal activities in Kannur as there were series of clashes between CPM and BJP activists.
The prosecution presented 18 witnesses and 27 evidences. The sentence will be delivered later.