19 Jun 2018, Edition - 1071, Tuesday
FLASH NEWS:
- FIR filed against former CM Siddaramaiah and 4 others in Mysuru land grabbing case
- Madras High Court observes that it would opt for CBI to probe the Tuticorin firing incident
- Shootout reported in New Delhi, 4 people injured in the incident
- Security forces have gunned down four terrorists in Bandipora, J&K
- Two Tamil Nadu tourists drown off Goa beaches while clicking selfies
- Sri Lankan captain Chandimal denies ball tampering, ICC hearing after Test
- BJP MP Nishikant Dubey defends lynchers, says ‘will give legal aide to accused’
3 RTF cops get conditional bail in Varapuzha custodial death case
Covai Post Network
June 18, 2018
Kochi: Three Rural Task Force (RTF) members were give conditional bail by Kerala High Court in connection with the custodial death of Sreejit in Varapuzha here recently.
Santosh, Jitinraj, and Sumesh were directed to pay a bond of Rs 2 lakh each and not enter the district. They were asked to appear before the investigating officer twice every week.
The three had been in jail for the past two months.
They were arrested after they allegedly beat Sreejith up after arresting him, violating the laid down norms.