3 RTF cops get conditional bail in Varapuzha custodial death case

Covai Post Network

Kochi: Three Rural Task Force (RTF) members were give conditional bail by Kerala High Court in connection with the custodial death of Sreejit in Varapuzha here recently.

Santosh, Jitinraj, and Sumesh were directed to pay a bond of Rs 2 lakh each and not enter the district. They were asked to appear before the investigating officer twice every week.

The three had been in jail for the past two months.

They were arrested after they allegedly beat Sreejith up after arresting him, violating the laid down norms.