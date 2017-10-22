Actor Dileep takes private security cover for fear of possible attack

Kochi: Actor Dileep has taken private security cover to protect him from any possible attack.

The security is provided by a Goa-based Thunder Force which is a pan India outfit offering security solutions to individuals and private organisations.

The charge of this security concern is a retired police official from Kerala.The agency has 11 branches in the country while two in Thrissur and Palakkad in Kerala. Retired IPS Officer P A Valson heads thr concern in Kerala.