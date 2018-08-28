  • Download mobile app

28 Aug 2018, Edition - 1141, Tuesday

  • Congress has a habit of criticising everything, says BJP MP Subramanian Swamy
  • Hyderabad Court grants transit remand for Prof Varavara Rao to Pune
  • Actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth ready for party launch, releases ‘Rule Book’ listing the guidelines for its member
  • HC stays transit remand of Gautam Navlakha
  • Delhi High Court stays transit remand of Gautam Navlakha to Pune. He will be put under house arrest till the case is heard tomorrow
  • Newly appointed governors of Haryana, Uttarakhand and Bihar on Tuesday called on Prime Minister Modi
  • Habeas Corpus plea filed in Delhi HC challenging Gautam Navlakha’s arrest
  • Cops procure transit remand of Gautam Navlakha
  • Maoist sympathiser Varavara Rao arrested
Actual loss could be much more than Rs. 19,000 crore: Kerala CM

Covai Post Network

August 28, 2018

KOCHI: The actual loss Kerala has suffered due to the floods could be more than estimated amount of Rs. 19,000 crores, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said.
Talking to media persons at Thiruvananthapuram, the Chief Minister said the actual loss could be much more than the estimated amount.

“There are about two lakh people in the relief camps. The Government will have to extend support to those who have lost their houses and belongings. We are in talks with the insurance companies to get the claim settlements without any delay,” he said.

Urging the people not to dump waste in water bodies and in the water running on the roads, Pinarayi said panchayats would set up facilities to dispose the garbage left behind due to the rains.
On the reopening of schools, the Chief Minister said a few institutions in Alappuzha, Paravur and Aluva would not open on Wednesday as they were functioning as relief camps.

Meanwhile, official sources said that officials from the World Bank would visit the flood affected parts to evaluate the losses. Reports also indicated that the Government was planning to approach the Bank for a loan of Rs. 3000 crore at a low interest rate.

