08 Aug 2018, Edition - 1121, Wednesday

  • PM Modi will travel to Chennai tomorrow morning to pay his last respect to DMK Patriarch M. Karunanidhi
  • West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee rushes to Chennai to visit Former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu M. Karunanidhi
  • Kauvery hospital has released a medical bulletin in which it has mentioned that Karunanidhi is extremely critical
  • The mastermind of Bodh Gaya blast arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA)
  • Bodh Gaya Blast: NIA arrests mastermind of blast in Karnataka
  • Shiv Sena to abstain from voting in Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman poll
  • Ishrat Jahan Encounter Case: CBI rejects discharge plea of former cop DG Vanzara
  • J&K: 4 armymen martyred in Gurez ceasefire violation
  • US President Donald Trump blamed ‘bad environmental laws’ for California wildfires
  • Aircel-Maxis Case: Case adjourned till October 8 as ED/CBI seeks more time from court
Kerala News

AMMA meet with women actors ends; move to make entity professional

Covai Post Network

August 7, 2018

Image credit : manoramaonline.com

Kochi: The much-awaited meeting between the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA) and three members of the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) concluded here today .

WCC members Revathy, Padmapriya and Parvathy told media that it was too early to say anything.

The meeting was held in the wake of AMMA deciding to readmit Dileep, accused in the actor-abduction case, in the organisation. Four members of AMMA, Rima Kallingal, Geetu Mohandas, Remya Nambeessan and the victim had resigned.

After the over two hours of meeting, AMMA members told reporters that they were considering changing the bye-laws and setting up a disciplinary committee to make it more professional.

Executive Council member Jagadeesh said AMMA had no role in impleading in the case.

This comes in the wake of two executive council members and women actors Honey Rose and Rachna Narayanankutty seeking to implead in the case where the victim had sought trial under a woman judge. However, the victim said she did not want their support.

