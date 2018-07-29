As water level in Idukki dam nears FRL, water to be released

Covai Post Network

Kochi: Countdown has begun to discharge water from the Idukki dam as the water level reached 2,394.2 feet against its full level of 2,403 feet.

First alert was issued at 2,392 feet. Second alert will be made at 2,395 feet. The third and final one will be made at 2,399 feet.

Work to clear the path of the Cheruthonipuzha river has started for free flow of water from the dam.

Trees and other blocks on the downstream of the river are being cleared.

The Revenue department and KSEB officials started conducting survey of vulnerable areas from yesterday.

NDRF, Fire and Rescue, police and all other machineries are on alert.

Power minister M M Mani visited the dam and said that the water will be released before it reached 2,400 feet. Though inflow into the dam reduced from 1200 cusecs to 900 cusecs, weather department has predicted more rains in the catchment area.

Twelve relief camps have been opened to house the vulnerable families.

The collector held discussions with Juice George, MP, Roshy Augustine, MLA, and other elected representatives of the area.

Movement of public from the dam area has been regulated.

Water released from Cheruthoni dam passes through Thadiyambadu, Karimban, Chelachuvadu, to Lower Periyar from where water enters Aluva in Ernakulam region to flow into the backwaters and Arabian sea.

Lower Periyar dam is already open.

The concern of the government is about when released from Cheruthoni dam.

It was in 2013 that the water level had almost touched full level of 2,403 feet.

Five of the six 130 MW generators each are working throughout to delay increase in water level. One 130 mw generator is under maintenance.

Last time the dam was opened in October 1981 and 1992.

Cheruthoni dam, Idukki dam and Kulamavu dam are the water barriers that hold water in the reservoir. Only Cheruthoni dam has the shutters.