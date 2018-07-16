  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
16 Jul 2018, Edition - 1098, Monday

FLASH NEWS:

  • NHRC issues notice to Maharashtra govt over suicide by almost 700 farmers in the state
  • Terrorists opened fire upon a police post guarding the house of NC leader at Murran Pulwama, 1 cop martyred, 2 guards injured
  • Major Aditya Case: J&K authorities refuse to quash FIR, wants all states involved
  • Petrol becomes cheaper by 11 Paise, Diesel by 14
  • NIA Court sends Asiya Andrabi and two others for 30 days judicial custody
  • Even doing ‘Puja’ has become difficult here, says PM Modi in Midnapore
  • J&K: Infiltration bid foiled in Kupwara as 1 terrorist was gunned down while 2 army men were injured in the firing
  • Income tax raids at SPK Company and Expressway Private Limited in Chennai as major tax evasion is being suspected
  • Bombay HC is set to begin hearing on Col Purohit’s discharge plea in the 2008 Malegaon blast
  • SC refuses to stay Centre’s notification introducing pictorial representation on tobacco-related packets
Travel

Kerala News

Bengali migrant worker dies after being beaten up for ‘stealing’ hen

Covai Post Network

July 16, 2018

KOCHI: A Bengali migrant worker died of injuries he sustained on being beaten up by a group of people who suspected that he stole a hen.

According to sources, Manik Roy (32), who was working as a labourer in Anchal, was returning home with a hen in his hand when a group of people attacked him suspecting him to be a poultry thief.

The attack took place on June 24. After attacking him, the gang left him bleeding on the road. Passersby, including the person who had given the hen to him, rushed Manik to hospital where he recovered.

Manik returned to work, where he swooned. He was rushed to the hospital, where he breathed his last.

Following an appeal from his family members, an autopsy was conducted on Manik’s body at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital.

The autopsy report said Manik succumbed to an infection in the brain, which he had suffered due to an injury on the head. His body will be taken to his native place on Tuesday.

Police arrested one person, identified as Sashindran, in connection with the case. A manhunt has been launched to nab the others involved in the attack.

