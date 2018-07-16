Bengali migrant worker dies after being beaten up for ‘stealing’ hen

Covai Post Network

KOCHI: A Bengali migrant worker died of injuries he sustained on being beaten up by a group of people who suspected that he stole a hen.

According to sources, Manik Roy (32), who was working as a labourer in Anchal, was returning home with a hen in his hand when a group of people attacked him suspecting him to be a poultry thief.

The attack took place on June 24. After attacking him, the gang left him bleeding on the road. Passersby, including the person who had given the hen to him, rushed Manik to hospital where he recovered.

Manik returned to work, where he swooned. He was rushed to the hospital, where he breathed his last.

Following an appeal from his family members, an autopsy was conducted on Manik’s body at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital.

The autopsy report said Manik succumbed to an infection in the brain, which he had suffered due to an injury on the head. His body will be taken to his native place on Tuesday.

Police arrested one person, identified as Sashindran, in connection with the case. A manhunt has been launched to nab the others involved in the attack.