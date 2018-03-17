BJP leaders meet Mani ahead of Chengannur bypoll

Covai Post Network

Kottayam: BJP leaders held talks with Kerala Congress (M) (KCM) chief KM Mani in Pala today ahead of the Chengannur Assembly byelection.

The meeting assumes significance as KCM is going to hold its steering committee meeting tomorrow when a decision on the election will be taken. Senior BJP leaders PK Krishnadas, N Hari and others held discussions lasting over one-and-half hour.