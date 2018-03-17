17 Mar 2018, Edition - 977, Saturday
FLASH NEWS:
- The Congress and other political parties have been alleging that EVMs tampered during polls and demanding reintroduction of the ballot paper system of voting.
- J&K Minister Altaf Bukhari sings praises for Separatist Syed Ali Shah Geelani | Bukhari: Geelani is a very big leader and my stature is too small
- Pro-Khalistan terrorist convicted of killing former Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh does not regreat his action, says his lawyer.
- MS Dhoni all praise for Nepal after it was granted ODI status by the International Cricket Council (ICC)
- Mohammed Shami issues clarification on wife’s ‘rape’ allegations
- According to reports, a Bangladesh player broke the glass while celebrating the team’s win over Sri Lanka in the T20I Nidahas Trophy tri-series.
- 43-year-old Tara had earlier confessed to his involvement in the assassination of Beant Singh in 1995.
- Delhi: NCB (Narcotics Control Bureau) busts big drug racket.
- 3 Bangladeshi nationals held in Pune | Arrested nationals said to have terror links | Accused have links with Al Qaeda affiliate | ATS to probe their terror links
- Modi and his associates allegedly defrauded Punjab National Bank of around Rs 13,000 crore through fraudulent LOUs of PNB
BJP leaders meet Mani ahead of Chengannur bypoll
Covai Post Network
March 17, 2018
Kottayam: BJP leaders held talks with Kerala Congress (M) (KCM) chief KM Mani in Pala today ahead of the Chengannur Assembly byelection.
The meeting assumes significance as KCM is going to hold its steering committee meeting tomorrow when a decision on the election will be taken. Senior BJP leaders PK Krishnadas, N Hari and others held discussions lasting over one-and-half hour.