செய்திகள் தமிழில்
23 Jul 2018, Edition - 1105, Monday

  • Gauri Lankesh murder: 2 more accused held by SIT in Hubli, Karnataka
  • JUST IN: Massive TIMES NOW impact, ASI suspended in Alwar
  • Hindu Mahasabha demands establishment of Hindu rashtra in India
  • MHA seeks report from Rajasthan govt on Alwar lynching
  • UPDATE: Interim relief for former FM P. Chidambaram, protection from arrest till 7 August. CBI to file detailed reply in two weeks
  • Black Money Case: Court asks Chidambarams to appear before it on July 30
  • After Cong, Aam Aadmi party raises questions about Rafale deal, asks why’s there a delay in delivery of the jets
  • Two people killed in the collapse of a 100-year-old building in Sealdah
  • Former J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti’s uncle said he was stepping down from the post in the larger interests of the party
  • BREAKING: Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 12 noon
Kerala News

Boat carrying media persons capsizes, two missing

Covai Post Network

July 23, 2018

KOCHI: A boat carrying media persons, who were on their way to cover the rain havoc, capsized at Kallara near Mundar in Vaikom on Monday.

The local reporter of Mathrubhumi, Saji, and car driver Bibin have gone missing, while another reporter K.B. Shreedharan of Kottayam Bureau and cameraman Abhilash of Thiruvalla unit were rescued by the local people and rushed to a private hospital in Muttuchira.

There were five persons from the media in the boat when it capsized.

