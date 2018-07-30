‘Briber’ priest in Jalandhar Bishop rape case shunted out

Covai Post Network

Kochi: A day after trying to allure a nun to wind up the Jalandhar Bishop rape case, the briber priest James Aerathyil has been kicked off from key posts and shunted to difficult area of Idukki.

James, coming under the congregation of Carmelites of Mary Immaculate (CMI) of Syro-Malabar Catholic Church, had tried to influence the raped nun through a woman who had stood behind the raped nun.

James phoned up and made huge allurements to the supporter who recorded his voice and made it public yesterday.

This caused a lot of embarrassment to the Church.

CMI and Jalandhar diocese had distanced themselves from the mission of James who according to them was not assigned by anyone to dilute the case.

James, who was occupying plum posts in St Annes Monastery in Kurianad in Monipillly in Kottayam, has been stripped off all important portfolios and has also been served with a showcause notice.

The nun had accused Bishop of Jalandhar Franco Mulakkal of raping her since 2014, during his visits to the State. She said she was raped for 13 times for two years.