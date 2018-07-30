  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
30 Jul 2018, Edition - 1112, Monday

FLASH NEWS:

  • FIR filed against the Priest
  • Both Nawaz Sharif and his doctor are admitted to the same ward in the hospital in Islamabad
  • This is vote politics and election agenda, says West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee
  • Economic Offenses Court summons Chidambarams as they file plea seeking exemption from appearance
  • TDP MPs protesting at the parliament demanding special status for Andhra Pradesh
  • TMC gives adjournment notice in Lok Sabha, to raise NRC issue
  • DMK president M Karunanidhi was taken to the Kauvery Hospital at 1:30 am on Saturday following a dip in his blood pressure
  • 27 passenger trains were cancelled while 7 were diverted due to closure of Yamuna bridge
  • Emmerson Mnangagwa served as the vice president in Robert Mugabe’s government
  • IRCTC Hotel Case: Special Court takes cognizance, summons issued to former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav
Travel

Kerala News

‘Briber’ priest in Jalandhar Bishop rape case shunted out

Covai Post Network

July 30, 2018

Kochi: A day after trying to allure a nun to wind up the Jalandhar Bishop rape case, the briber priest James Aerathyil has been kicked off from key posts and shunted to difficult area of Idukki.

James, coming under the congregation of Carmelites of Mary Immaculate (CMI) of Syro-Malabar Catholic Church, had tried to influence the raped nun through a woman who had stood behind the raped nun.

James phoned up and made huge allurements to the supporter who recorded his voice and made it public yesterday.

This caused a lot of embarrassment to the Church.

CMI and Jalandhar diocese had distanced themselves from the mission of James who according to them was not assigned by anyone to dilute the case.

James, who was occupying plum posts in St Annes Monastery in Kurianad in Monipillly in Kottayam, has been stripped off all important portfolios and has also been served with a showcause notice.

The nun had accused Bishop of Jalandhar Franco Mulakkal of raping her since 2014, during his visits to the State. She said she was raped for 13 times for two years.

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS

Read More

TCP's LGBT Pride

WATCH More News

WHAT'S HOT

WATCH More News
COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿