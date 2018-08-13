13 Aug 2018, Edition - 1126, Monday
FLASH NEWS:
- A 12-year-old boy was killed by three of his friends over a plastic wristwatch in Khoda village, Noida, Uttar Pradesh
- Maharashtra ATS raids Mumbai, Pune. Recovers several ammunitions, pistols and cartridges
- Congress President Rahul Gandhi launches a scathing attack against PM Modi while addressing a rally in Bidar, Karnataka
- SC pulls up UP Government on Hapur lynchings, directs Meerut I-G to conduct probe
- Alagiri’s remarks have come at a time when there has been talk of inducting the politician back into the DMK
- Kerala Church Sex Scandal: Priests- Jaise K George and Father Sony Varghese surrender before the court in Thiruvalla
- A level II fire broke out in a godown in Parel, Mumbai
- Shiv Sena’s mouthpiece Saamana criticises PM Modi’s interview, calls it a one-sided communication
- J&K: Terrorists kill civilian in Pulwama as sources say he was shot for being an ‘informer’
- Congress President Rahul Gandhi will be on a two-day visit to Telangana
Businessman gets chargesheet in abuse of minor in Malappuram theatre
Covai Post Network
Kozhikode: The chargesheet in the sexual abuse of a minor inside a theatre in Malappuram has been submitted in a court in Manjeri.
Theatre owner Satheesh has been removed from the list of accused.
Businessman Meitheenkutty is the prime accused and the girl’s mother the second accused.
The new investigation team questioned the accused in special sub jail in Manjeri.
The incident occurred on April 18 when the 10-year-old girl was subjected to sexual abuse which got recorded in surveillance cameras.
The theatre owner alerted the Childline and handed over the clippings to it. The police sat over the matter till Childline approached the media.