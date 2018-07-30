30 Jul 2018, Edition - 1112, Monday
FLASH NEWS:
- FIR filed against the Priest
- Both Nawaz Sharif and his doctor are admitted to the same ward in the hospital in Islamabad
- This is vote politics and election agenda, says West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee
- Economic Offenses Court summons Chidambarams as they file plea seeking exemption from appearance
- TDP MPs protesting at the parliament demanding special status for Andhra Pradesh
- TMC gives adjournment notice in Lok Sabha, to raise NRC issue
- DMK president M Karunanidhi was taken to the Kauvery Hospital at 1:30 am on Saturday following a dip in his blood pressure
- 27 passenger trains were cancelled while 7 were diverted due to closure of Yamuna bridge
- Emmerson Mnangagwa served as the vice president in Robert Mugabe’s government
- IRCTC Hotel Case: Special Court takes cognizance, summons issued to former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav
Case filed against priest for allurement bid in nun rape case
Covai Post Network
July 30, 2018
Kochi: Police have registered non-bailable warrant (NBW) case under various provisions of IPC against Fr James Aerathyil for trying to allure a nun to wind up the Jalandhar Bishop rape case.
The case was registered by Kuravilangadu police after getting clearance from First Class Judicial Magistrate, Pala.
Earlier, the briber priest James Aerathyil was kicked off from key posts and shunted to difficult area of Idukki by the congregation of Carmelites of Mary Immaculate (CMI) of Syro-Malabar Catholic Church.
Fr James had tried to influence the raped nun through a woman who had stood with the victim James phoned up and tried to allure her making big promises which was recorded and made public yesterday.
This caused a lot of embarrassment to the Church.