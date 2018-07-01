02 Jul 2018, Edition - 1084, Monday
- SC allows centre to file reply in Nikah Halala case
- PM Narendra Modi on Monday condemned the attack in Afghanistan’s Jalalabad, where 17 Sikhs were killed
- Interpol issues red corner notice against Nirav Modi
- Uttarakhand: Cloudburst hit Munsiari’s Balati in Pithoragarh this morning, damaging dam of Seraghat Hydro Power Project
- ‘Mobs undermining democracy’, says Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Union Minister
CBI raids top military engineering service official on charges of graft
July 1, 2018
Kochi: CBI raided a top Military Engineering Service official R K Garg at Kochi Naval base in connection with a graft case.
Garg, who is the chief engineer of the Military Engineer Services had allegedly received bribe in connection with construction activities in Armed Forces, media reports said.
Large amount of money has been reportedly recovered from him.
The official is likely to be arrested soon.