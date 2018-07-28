CBI seeks trial of Pinarayi in Lavalin case

Covai Post Network

Kochi: In a blow to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, the CBI has wanted him to undergo trial for corruption in the Rs 374-rore SNC Lavalin agreement signed to maintain a few dams by the Canadian firm in the State.

In an affidavit submitted before the Supreme Court, the CBI said the agreement had caused huge loss to the State exchequer and the benefit went to the Canadian company.

The contract was signed by the then Power Minister Pinarayi Vijayan during his visit to Canada at the invitation of Lavalin.

Without his knowledge the consultancy contract would not be changed to supply contract, the CBI said.

The decision to set up a cancer hospital at Thalassery in Kannur district was taken during the visit.

It may be recalled that the Rs 103-crore hospital was set with Rs 98 crore aid from various Canadian agencies.

The CBI filed the affidavit challenging Kerala High Court ruling upholding a special court verdict absolving Pinarayi and two former officials K Mohanachandran and A Francis in the case.

In 2013, Pinarayi and all others were absolved by a special court for lack of evidence in the case.

The CBI challenged this in the High Court which in 2017 upheld the verdict absolving Pinarayi and the two top officials.

However, the High Court directed other officials including Kasturirangan Iyer, R Sivadasan, K G Rajashekharan Nair, to undergo trial in the case.

The CBI, former Kerala State Electricity Board chief engineer Kasturirangan Iyer and others appealed against this in the apex court contending that all the accused, including Pinarayi,were equally accountable in the case.

The deal was signed in 1995 for the maintenance of Panniar, Sengulam and Pallivasal power projects set up between 1940 and 1960.

The case assumed significance when the then Chief Minister V S Achuthanandan gave his nod to the Governor to prosecute Pinarayi in the case a few years back.