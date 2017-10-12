13 Oct 2017, Edition - 822, Friday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
FLASH NEWS
  • There should be an enquiry against Amit Shah’s son if there is a prima facie case against him: Datatrey Hosbole
  • Srinagar: All govt. schools & colleges remain shut as students to hold protest against braid chopping incidents.
  • Chennai: VK Sasikala leaves for Bengaluru’s central prison as her parole ends today.
  • Honeypreet fled from Sirsa in Congress leader’s cavalcade.
Kerala News

Chopping of Joseph’s palm is a proof of jihadis’ presence in Kerala: Kummanam

Covai Post Network
October 12, 2017
Image credit : illustrative image

The State unit President of BJP, Kummanam Rajashekharan, alleged that both the Congress and Left Governments have failed to nab the culprits who chopped the palm of T.J. Joseph, former professor of Thodupuzha Newman College in 2010.

Addressing media persons after calling on Joseph at is residence during the party’s Janaraksha Rally on Thursday, he said the incident was a proof of the presence of jihadis’ presence in Kerala. “Seven years have passed now and the culprits are still at large,” he added.

Kummanam alleged that it was sad that the successive State Governments did not give any aid to the professor for his treatment.

“One of the jihadis had even hailed the chopping of Joseph’s palm. They accused him of blasphemy. It was only after BJP’s pressure, the NIA took over the case,” Kummanam said and added that the Left Government was extending help and support to the Popular Front of India (PFI) in spite of police warning on the presence of jihadis.

“The only party that has sought banning of PFI is the BJP,” he added.

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS

COLUMNS

‘I do my own thing’: Artist Jatin Das explains what makes his work so distinct
October 12, 2017

After a hiatus of seven years, the prolific painter is holding a solo show in Mumbai. When Jatin Das sketches the human figure, he does so without adornment. Though our commerci...

Read More

HEALTH MATTERS

Activating your chakras for a healthy you – ​Mooladhar Chakra ​
October 6, 2017

Activating your chakras for a healthy you - ​Mooladhar Chakra ​ ​ There is more to us than what meets the eye, the physical body is only an aspect of our existence which ...

Read More

HEALTH & LIFESTLE

Tulsi
October 12, 2017

The Tulsi or The holy basil is mostly used as a herbal remedy for a lot of common ailments because of its essential oils. Tulsi is a green leaf herb with excellent aromatic propert...

Read More