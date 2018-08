Covai Post Network

Kozhikode: Cochin international airport at Nedumbsssey was temporarily closed till 2 pm today due to inundation.

This was done after water entered the operations area of the airport.

Initially, the plan was to impose restriction from 4 am to 7 am.

The last time water entered the airport was in October 2013 after the opening of Idamalayar dam. Later, a flood water canal was built to save the airport from inundation.