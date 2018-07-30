College girl killed by migrant worker near Kochi

Covai Post Network

Kochi: A 19-year-old college girl Nimisha was killed by a migrant worker Biju of West Bengal near here today.

Nimisha was killed when she resisted Biju’s attempts to rob a golden chain off Nimisha’s relative at Vazhakulam near Perumbavur.

Her uncle, who tried to overpower him, was also attacked and has been hospitalised.

Biju of Murshidabad tried to escape after committing the crime but was overpowered by the people and handed over to police.