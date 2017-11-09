Congress heading for makeover in Kerala

Covai Post Network

The Congress in Kerala is heading for a major makeover following sexual and corruption charges being levelled against many of its leaders.

The party, plagued with factionalism, currently has two groups – one headed by Oommen Chandy and another by Ramesh Chennithala, whom, insiders say, make secret plan against each other to show their supremacy.

However, party members were surprised when Chennithala spoke in favour of Chandy in the Assembly and dared the Government to take action against him (Chandy).

“Our party will fight it out legally. The UDF will not become weak,” Chennithala said in the Assembly.

At the same time, KPCC chief V.M. Sudheeran has been maintaining neutrality from the beginning. Other leaders like T.N. Pratapan, V.D. Sateeshan and P.T. Thomas with good reputation have always been lying low, due to groupism and suppression.