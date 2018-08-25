CPI approaches SC against Centre’s refusal to accept aid from UAE

Covai Post Network

Kerala : CPI has approached the Supreme Court against the centre’s policy not to accept foreign help to tide over natural calamities.

Party leader Binoy Viswam, MP, has filed a petition in this regard.

He said the centre’s stand in this regard is unconstitutional.

The decision is against the Disaster Management Act 2005 which says that before analysing the losses suffered a decision whether to accept or reject foreign aid should not be taken.

Meanwhile, UAE has arrived flood relief cargo supported by the UAE community.

A 175 ton relief goods were sent by UAE community including the leadership, government entities, humanitarian organisations, residents and businesses in UAE.

The Indian Air Force handed over Rs 20 crore to Chief Minister at Thiruvanthapuram.

Computer firm Apple donated Rs 7 crore for flood relief.