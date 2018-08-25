  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
25 Aug 2018, Edition - 1138, Saturday

FLASH NEWS:

  • Two Indian Army jawans were critically injured in a landmine blast in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara
  • Two Indian Army jawans were critically injured in a landmine blast in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara
  • The IAF has so far rescued 663 people and has airlifted 974 tonnes of relief material in Kerala
  • South Korean court raises ex-president Park’s jail term to 25 years
  • Vijay Mallya extradition case: CBI submits video of jail cell to UK court
  • First time ever, India, Pak soldiers set to participate together in a military exercise
  • The Health Ministry approved an additional grant of ₹18.71 crore under the National Rural Health Mission to flood-hit Kerala
  • AFP quotes United States Geological Survey(USGS): 7.1-magnitude earthquake hits Peru-Brazil border region
  • Arunachal bursts onto world tea map, produce sells for record Rs 40,000/kg
  • Encounter underway in Anantnag’s Kokernag area, 3 terrorists holed up
Travel

Kerala News

CPI approaches SC against Centre’s refusal to accept aid from UAE

Covai Post Network

August 25, 2018

Kerala : CPI has approached the Supreme Court against the centre’s policy not to accept foreign help to tide over natural calamities.

Party leader Binoy Viswam, MP, has filed a petition in this regard.

He said the centre’s stand in this regard is unconstitutional.

The decision is against the Disaster Management Act 2005 which says that before analysing the losses suffered a decision whether to accept or reject foreign aid should not be taken.

Meanwhile, UAE has arrived flood relief cargo supported by the UAE community.

A 175 ton relief goods were sent by UAE community including the leadership, government entities, humanitarian organisations, residents and businesses in UAE.

The Indian Air Force handed over Rs 20 crore to Chief Minister at Thiruvanthapuram.

Computer firm Apple donated Rs 7 crore for flood relief.

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS

Read More

TCP's LGBT Pride

WATCH More News

WHAT'S HOT

WATCH More News
COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿