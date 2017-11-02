CPI demands action against Thomas Chandy

The Communist Party of India on Thursday demanded action against State Transport Minister Thomas Chandy for ‘misusing his power’.

The party’s national General Secretary Sudhakar Reddy said that action should be taken against Chandy as he had misused power. “The Revenue Minister has recommended action against Chandy. There is no place for corruption in the LDF Government,” he said.

The demand follows Chandy’s open challenge to the Government to act against him at a function attended by CPI State chief Kanam Rajendran the other day at Alappuzha.

The CPI-M has 65 seats while CPI has 19 of the total 140 seats in the Assembly.