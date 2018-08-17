17 Aug 2018, Edition - 1130, Friday
FLASH NEWS:
- PM Modi to shortly leave for flood-hit Kerala
- PM Modi pays last tribute to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee at Smriti Sthal in Delhi
- PM Modi and BJP Chief Amit Shah walk alongside the hearse carrying the mortal remains of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee
- Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s mortal remains being taken from BJP headquarters to the Smriti Sthal
- Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s funeral will take place at Rashtriya Smriti Sthal at 4 pm
- PM Modi will visit Kerala to review the flood situation in the state today
- Kerala floods have taken 97 lives so far, 26 deaths reported on Thursday alone
- A delegation from Islamabad will attend the funeral of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee
- Atal was more than a colleague, he was my closest friend for 65 years: LK Advani
- Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan chairs meet with navy and air force over flood situation
CPI summons Raju from Germany
Covai Post Network
August 17, 2018
Kottayam: In an embarrassment to the LDF Government and the Chief Minister, Forest Minister K Raju has been summoned back home from Germany by his party CPI.
Raju flew to Germany to attend a function yesterday with the consent and clearance of the government.
Interestingly, the same government had assigned him the charge of coordinating flood relief in Kottayam.
Shamefully, the government was not alert enough to realise the permission granted to him for his foreign travel.
Neither the government nor the CPI was bothered to cancel the permission.
Taking advantage of this, the irresponsible minister left for Germany for a trivial event.