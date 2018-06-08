Death threat to Deepa Nishanth: BJP IT cell member arrested

Covai Post Network

KOCHI: BJP IT cell member Biju Nair was arrested on Friday in connection with issuing a death threat to writer and and academician Deepa Nishanth at Thrissur. Police summoned arrested Biju after summoning him to Thrissur.

BJP functionaries have been accused of issuing death threat to Deepa Nishanth, a faculty member of Sree Kerala Varma College in Thrissur, for demanding justice for the eight-year-old Kathua rape victim, who was also murdered.

Police have already arrested five persons in connection with the case.

Deepa had shared a Facebook post of Deepak Sankaranarayanan of Bengaluru seeking justice for the “even if it means shooting 31 per cent of people”. Some BJP members had posted Deepa’s phone number in websites with explicit content to harass her since April 12, the day she shared the post.

A BJP supporter had even issued death threat to her, following which Deepa filed a complaint with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Director-General of Police Lokanath Behera.