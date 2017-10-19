Dileep visits Sabarimala

Kochi: Actor Dileep visited the hill shrine of Sabarimala early on Thursday and offered prayers at the two temples, including maaligapurathu. He also met the chief priests of these temples before leaving.

Dileep had visited Guruvayur temple with his associate a few days ago. According to sources, he was not given any special consideration by the temple administration and had to be in the normal queue for worhsip. Devotees gave little attention to the actor who is facing the charge of giving a quotation for rape of a popular South Indian actor.

Meanwhile, there are reports of the investigation team making him the prime accused in place of Pulsar Suni in the chargesheet to be filed very soon.