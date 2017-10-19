19 Oct 2017, Edition - 828, Thursday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
  • Techies attacked on the outskirts of Bengaluru by close to 100 men for complaining about illegal cow slaughter to cops
  • Students canned in Kishtwar, J&K for defending the national anthem
  • Court has opened after a 2-day holiday, there is a strong possibility of the Talwars being released today: D. Maurya, Jailor, Dasna Jail
  • Boat capsizes in Panapur area of Chhapra in Bihar; 4 swim to safety and search is underway for 11 others.
Kerala News

Dileep visits Sabarimala

Covai Post Network
October 19, 2017

Kochi: Actor Dileep visited the hill shrine of Sabarimala early on Thursday and offered prayers at the two temples, including maaligapurathu. He also met the chief priests of these temples before leaving.

Dileep had visited Guruvayur temple with his associate a few days ago. According to sources, he was not given any special consideration by the temple administration and had to be in the normal queue for worhsip. Devotees gave little attention to the actor who is facing the charge of giving a quotation for rape of a popular South Indian actor.

Meanwhile, there are reports of the investigation team making him the prime accused in place of Pulsar Suni in the chargesheet to be filed very soon.

