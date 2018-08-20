20 Aug 2018, Edition - 1133, Monday
FLASH NEWS:
- Sidhu was in Pakistan to attend “friend” Imran Khan’s swearing-in ceremony as Pakistan’s 22nd Prime Minister
- CBI has requested Interpol Manchester to detain Nirav Modi in the UK
- More Pak issues clarification, admits ‘no offer of talk by PM Modi’
- The death toll due to Kerala floods stands at 370
- The Taliban have taken over 100 people, including women and children, hostage, said an Afghan official on Monday
- 12 of Imran’s 21 cabinet members held key posts during Musharraf regime
- ATS arrests former Sena corporator, Shrikant Pangarkar for ‘plotting’ blasts
- Two cabbies in Delhi jailed for driving on wrong side
Fifty snakebite cases during Kerala flood cleanup
Covai Post Network
August 20, 2018
Image credit : Illustrative Image
Kottayam: Fifty people were bitten by poisonous snakes when they were cleaning their homes after flood in Angamali, Paravur, and Kaladi regions in Ernakulam.
The cases were registered in private and government hospitals in the last five days.
Thirteen snake bites were reported on Sunday alone.
The victims included a two-and-half-year-old child.
There were also cases of people being bitten by scorpions and centipedes.
Meanwhile, the Government has instructed all government hospitals to keep sufficient anti-venoms.