16 Jul 2018, Edition - 1098, Monday
- NHRC issues notice to Maharashtra govt over suicide by almost 700 farmers in the state
- Terrorists opened fire upon a police post guarding the house of NC leader at Murran Pulwama, 1 cop martyred, 2 guards injured
- Major Aditya Case: J&K authorities refuse to quash FIR, wants all states involved
- Petrol becomes cheaper by 11 Paise, Diesel by 14
- NIA Court sends Asiya Andrabi and two others for 30 days judicial custody
- Even doing ‘Puja’ has become difficult here, says PM Modi in Midnapore
- J&K: Infiltration bid foiled in Kupwara as 1 terrorist was gunned down while 2 army men were injured in the firing
- Income tax raids at SPK Company and Expressway Private Limited in Chennai as major tax evasion is being suspected
- Bombay HC is set to begin hearing on Col Purohit’s discharge plea in the 2008 Malegaon blast
- SC refuses to stay Centre’s notification introducing pictorial representation on tobacco-related packets
Fire on Chennai Egmore-Kollam train
July 16, 2018
Kochi: The Chennai Egmore-Kollam Ananthapuri Express caught fire when it arrived at Kollam station today.
The train was about to stop at the station when the fire was noticed in the electrical locomotive.
There was a surge of fire initially, followed by smoke. Fire and rescue personnel in the station put out the fire by opening a vent of the engine.
There was no report of any casualty in the incident that occurred at about 2 pm, delaying the train by more than an hour.