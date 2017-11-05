Five dead as bus ploughed through a group of people near Kannur

by CovaipostNetwork

Kottayam: Five persons including a woman were killed and over 20 injured when a private bus ploughed through a group of people at Mandoor on Pilathara-Pazhayangadi near Kannur on Saturday.

The passengers of a bus ‘Alvidha’ had got down after it broke down and were waiting to board another when the incident occurred, Police said. They were waiting behind the faulty bus to board the bus which had later crushed to death some of them.

The bodies of the dead were shifted to Pariyaram Medical College. Those injured were taken Pariyaram Medical college. Bus driver was arrested under a non bailable warrant.