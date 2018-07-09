Five of family die in road mishap at Uppsala

Covai Post Network

Image credit : Illustrative image

Kochi: Five persons of a family were killed and seven injured when their vehicle collided with a lorry at Uppala near Mangluru today.

All the five, who died on the spot, belonged to Karnataka and were returning after visiting Palakkad, Wayanad and other places.

Those injured were admitted to a private hospital in Mangaluru.

Local people, police and fire and rescue personnel extricated the victims from inside the vehicle.