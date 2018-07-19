Five youths killed in road mishap near Kochi

Covai Post Network

Kochi: Five youths were killed when their car collided with a bus at Perumbavur near here in the wee hours.

The deceased were identified as Jinish, Vijayan, Kiran, Unni and Jerin, all aged between 20 and 22 years.

They were killed on the spot when their car collided with the bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims from Andhra Pradesh.

The youngsters were going to Kochi airport to see off Jerin who was to go to Oman. Two others with serious injuries were hospitalised. All of them belonged to Elappara in Idukki.

According to CCTV footage the car was moving at a very high speed, Police said.