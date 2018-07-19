19 Jul 2018, Edition - 1101, Thursday
FLASH NEWS:
- A K Antony, Congress calls chargesheet ‘witchhunt’
- Encounter rages on in Handwara, J&K; Gunfight breaks out in the Batpora area. Terrorists believed to be holed up
- AAP issues whip, asks its MPs to vote in favour of no confidence motion in the Parliament
- Students of Banaras Hindu University hold unique protest after Congress raised the question of accountability
- RBI to issue new 100 rupee note in lavender colour
- DMK Working President MK Stalin urges opposition parties to unite on the ‘no-trust’ vote
- Shiv Sena to abstain from the trust vote in the ‘no-confidence’ motion
- YSR Congress protests at Parliament premises, demanding special status for Andhra Pradesh
- Rahul Gandhi politicises mob lynchings, warns of ‘sinister design’ before 2019 General Elections
- 7 naxals, including 3 women, killed in an encounter with security forces in Bastar region of Chhattisgarh
Five youths killed in road mishap near Kochi
Covai Post Network
July 19, 2018
Kochi: Five youths were killed when their car collided with a bus at Perumbavur near here in the wee hours.
The deceased were identified as Jinish, Vijayan, Kiran, Unni and Jerin, all aged between 20 and 22 years.
They were killed on the spot when their car collided with the bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims from Andhra Pradesh.
The youngsters were going to Kochi airport to see off Jerin who was to go to Oman. Two others with serious injuries were hospitalised. All of them belonged to Elappara in Idukki.
According to CCTV footage the car was moving at a very high speed, Police said.