Foreign aid: Govt sends note to Indian missions

Covai Post Network

Kerala : The Union Government has sent a note to all Indian missions in the world to politely turn down any financial assistance from foreign countries saying the “Government of India has decided to rely solely on domestic efforts to face challenge.

“Early indications point towards requirements that are within the capacity of the people and Government of India to meet,” the envoys have been asked to convey.

The United Arab Emirates ad Maldives Government have offered financial assistance to Kerala.

The modalities of accepting foreign aid in the aftermath of the tsunami have been reopened as UAE indicated that the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi reached out to India with a proposal to offer Rs. 700 crores to Kerala.

“It is a welcome step ad India should take it in a positive way,” diplomatic sources said. However, a former Indian diplomat recalled how India declined the US offer after tsunami hit Tamil Nadu in 2004.