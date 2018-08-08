08 Aug 2018, Edition - 1121, Wednesday
- Baramulla: 4 terrorists gunned down
- Bihar Minister Manju Verma resigned following controversy over the Muzaffarpur shelter home case
- Chhota Shakeel’s aide to be extradited from Thailand
- 2 dead in stampede in Chennai
- Ink attack on Muzaffarpur shelter home accused, Brijesh Thakur by a women from the crowd
- The Madras High Court on Wednesday ruled that Marina Beach will be DMK chief Karunanidhi’s resting place
- Actor turned politician Kamal Haasan addresses the media from Rajaji Hall
- PM Modi arrives in Chennai to pay tribute to former Tamil Nadu CM M. Karunanidhi
Fr Thomas Peelianickal suspended from priesthood
August 8, 2018
KOCHI: Father Thomas Peelianickal has been removed from the duties of priest after police booked him following allegations against him in connection with the agri loan fraud in Kuttanad. The decision, taken by Archbishop Mar Joseph Powathil, was based on the primary findings of the church.
The suspension (with effect from July 13) by the Changanassery diocese is part of the ongoing investigation. Fr Thomas Peelianickal was the executive director of Kuttanad Vikasana Samithi.
According to sources, Peelianickal had availed loans from different banks on behalf of farmers’ self-help groups by forging documents. The Alappuzha (crime branch) police took him into custody.
However, he was later granted conditional bail.