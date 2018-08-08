Fr Thomas Peelianickal suspended from priesthood

Covai Post Network

KOCHI: Father Thomas Peelianickal has been removed from the duties of priest after police booked him following allegations against him in connection with the agri loan fraud in Kuttanad. The decision, taken by Archbishop Mar Joseph Powathil, was based on the primary findings of the church.

The suspension (with effect from July 13) by the Changanassery diocese is part of the ongoing investigation. Fr Thomas Peelianickal was the executive director of Kuttanad Vikasana Samithi.

According to sources, Peelianickal had availed loans from different banks on behalf of farmers’ self-help groups by forging documents. The Alappuzha (crime branch) police took him into custody.

However, he was later granted conditional bail.