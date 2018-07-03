03 Jul 2018, Edition - 1085, Tuesday
FLASH NEWS:
- Police files FIR against Congress I-T cell member Chirag Patnaik
- SC on lynching: Top court warns states, says ‘such incidents must not recur’
- The Central Bureau of Investigation has sought custodial interrogation of the senior Congress leader in the INX Media case
- 6 injured and 2 currently in ICU, NDRF team rescues 2 from debris #MumbaiBridgeCollapse
- Sunanda Pushkar death case: Shashi Tharoor has moved an anticipatory bail plea in Delhi’s Patiala House Court
- US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will fly to Pyongyang to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and his team
- PM Narendra Modi said when BJP government came to power, the state of the economy was much worse than expected
- Road over bridge collapses in Mumbai’s Andheri west, railway line affected
Fruit bats cause for Nipah virus spread in Kerala, says ICMR
Covai Post Network
July 3, 2018
Kochi: Fruit bats were the carriers of Nipah virus that claimed 17 lives in Kozhikkode and Malappuram districts recently, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has found.
This was stated by Union Minister J P Nadda in Delhi, reports said.
The council arrived at the conclusion after testing 55 fruit bats. Earlier tests conducted on 21 non-fruit eating bats gave negative results of Nipah virus.