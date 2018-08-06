GST sleuths arrest plywood dealer near Kochi

Covai Post Network

Kochi: The Central GST intelligence sleuths arrested a plywood unit owner Nishad, 36, in Perumbavoor, near here,for evading tax of Rs 138 crore.

The officials had detected the fraud on July 27.

Bills seized from Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Coimbatore and Salem helped in zeroing in on the accused who was using bills of defunct companies to evade tax.