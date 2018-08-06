06 Aug 2018, Edition - 1119, Monday
- Latest Medical bulletin on Karunanidhi says his condition has been declining
- DoT requests Telecom operators to block social media accounts to fight against the fake news menace
- Rajya Sabha passes NCBC bill
- MEA seeks Mehul Choksi’s extradition as India-Antigua sign extradition treaty
- Gauri Lankesh Murder Case: Custody of accused extended till August 20th
- PIL has been filed against misuse of public money in Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje’s Rajasthan Gaurav Yatra
- Congress to hold key Parliamentary meet tomorrow
- BJP President Amit Shah calls for a meeting with BJP MPs from Maharashtra over the issue of Maratha reservation
- Big battle of political prestige: Rajya Sabha deputy chairman elections will take place on August 9
- Article 35A hearing deferred. Court to hear the matter on August 27
GST sleuths arrest plywood dealer near Kochi
Covai Post Network
August 6, 2018
Kochi: The Central GST intelligence sleuths arrested a plywood unit owner Nishad, 36, in Perumbavoor, near here,for evading tax of Rs 138 crore.
The officials had detected the fraud on July 27.
Bills seized from Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Coimbatore and Salem helped in zeroing in on the accused who was using bills of defunct companies to evade tax.