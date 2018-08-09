Heavy rain in Kerala claims 16 lives; Idukki dam trial run ordered

Covai Post Network

Kochi: Sixteen people were killed in rain-related incidents as monsoon once again became vigorous across Kerala during the last 48 hours.

The Cabinet after an emergency meeting this morning decided to have a trial run opening the shutters of Idukki dam immediately as water level crossed the 2,398ft mark.

Ten persons were killed in Idukki where five members of a family where a house was washed away in a landslide in Adimali. Two persons were killed in a landslide in Kurangatti in the same area. Many people were reported to be trapped under heaps of earth in the high range areas of the district.

Eight persons are reported to be missing in the district.

Five persons were killed in the landslide in Chettiyampara in Malappuram district and one person is still under earth.

One person was killed in Wayanad which has been marooned.

The shutters of Idamalayar dam were opened, increasing water level in rivers in Ernakulam district through which water flows and enters the Arabian Sea.

The water released from the Idamalayar dam reaches Boothathankettu dam where the shutters have remained open since June.

The State Cabinet today allowed KSEB to conduct trial run at Idukki. The water level crossed 2,398.66ft-mark against the full level of 2,403ft.

The Central expert team which had scheduled to assess the loss suffered in monsoon is visiting north Kerala.