  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
13 Aug 2018, Edition - 1126, Monday

FLASH NEWS:

  • A 12-year-old boy was killed by three of his friends over a plastic wristwatch in Khoda village, Noida, Uttar Pradesh
  • Maharashtra ATS raids Mumbai, Pune. Recovers several ammunitions, pistols and cartridges
  • Congress President Rahul Gandhi launches a scathing attack against PM Modi while addressing a rally in Bidar, Karnataka
  • SC pulls up UP Government on Hapur lynchings, directs Meerut I-G to conduct probe
  • Alagiri’s remarks have come at a time when there has been talk of inducting the politician back into the DMK
  • Kerala Church Sex Scandal: Priests- Jaise K George and Father Sony Varghese surrender before the court in Thiruvalla
  • A level II fire broke out in a godown in Parel, Mumbai
  • Shiv Sena’s mouthpiece Saamana criticises PM Modi’s interview, calls it a one-sided communication
  • J&K: Terrorists kill civilian in Pulwama as sources say he was shot for being an ‘informer’
  • Congress President Rahul Gandhi will be on a two-day visit to Telangana
Travel

Kerala News

Heavy rain: Madikeri-Kerala connecting road cut off

www.bfirst.in

August 13, 2018

Bengaluru: Heavy rain is pounding Chikmagauru, Madikeri and Dakshina Kannada districts throwing life out of gear for the past one week. In Chikmagaluru districts, places like Balehonnur, Koppa, Sringeri and Kalasa are receiving heavy rain for the past three days.

As a result, schools and colleges have declared a holiday. Some of the interior areas in the Malenadu region have been completely cut-off as the roads leading to them have been either destroyed or have remained inaccessible due to heavy water flow.

The district is witnessing one of the heaviest rains this year. It may be recalled here that Sringeri seer Bharati Theertha swami had performed a special puja a few weeks ago when the river Tunga was in full spate. It had threatened to flood the surrounding areas. The ‘special puja’ had an impact on the Rain God as the water receded significantly.

Similar is the situation in Madikeri district that borders the neighbouring Kerala and Dakshina Kannada district. The road leading to Virajpet and Kerala has been completely cut off with many landslides on the stretch. The authorities concerned have taken preventive measures to stop traffic on the stretch.

SOURCE : http://www.bfirst.in/category/state/heavy-rain-madikeri-kerala-connecting-road-cut-off-508485

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS

Read More

TCP's LGBT Pride

WATCH More News

WHAT'S HOT

WATCH More News
COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿