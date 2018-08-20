20 Aug 2018, Edition - 1133, Monday
FLASH NEWS:
- Sidhu was in Pakistan to attend “friend” Imran Khan’s swearing-in ceremony as Pakistan’s 22nd Prime Minister
- CBI has requested Interpol Manchester to detain Nirav Modi in the UK
- More Pak issues clarification, admits ‘no offer of talk by PM Modi’
- The death toll due to Kerala floods stands at 370
- The Taliban have taken over 100 people, including women and children, hostage, said an Afghan official on Monday
- 12 of Imran’s 21 cabinet members held key posts during Musharraf regime
- ATS arrests former Sena corporator, Shrikant Pangarkar for ‘plotting’ blasts
- Two cabbies in Delhi jailed for driving on wrong side
Independence Day Police Medal for NDRF officer Vijayan
Covai Post Network
August 20, 2018
Kerala : Meritorious Service in connection with Independence Day was awarded to National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Deputy Commandant G Vijayan.
He joined the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in 1985 and has also served in RAF.Vijayan has received several awards selfless contributions.
These include the Director General’s Disc and Commendation Certificate in three occasions and appreciations for special assignments. Vijayan has been in Sabarimala for the past 10 pilgrimage seasons as Commanding Officer in both NDRF as well as RAF and has good knowledge on Sabarimala crowd management and disaster mitigation works.