ISRO to monitor Mullaperiyar rain data

Kochi: Kerala Government is setting up a facility to get rain data in the catchment area of Mullaperiyar dam.

An amount of Rs 1.5 crore has been given to ISRO for this, according to reports.

The project will be completed in 2019.

As the dam is situated amidst Periyar Tiger Reserve (PTR), the responsibility of setting up equipment has been entrusted to the forest department.

The quantity of rainfall and inflow of water are gauged by mobile service providers in most of the dams, including Parambikulam Aliyar. As these companies have limited access in PTR area, the Government decided to bank on satellite facility.

The data of rainfall and inflow will be received every hour and will be shared with Tamil Nadu, custodian of the dam.

The data will also be given to the Supreme Court-appointed three-member apex committee which is responsible ensuring the safety of the dam.