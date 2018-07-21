  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
21 Jul 2018, Edition - 1103, Saturday

FLASH NEWS:

  • Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives in Africa on a four-nation visit seeking deeper military and economic ties
  • BJP conference on winning no-trust vote held by BJP leader G. V. L. Narasimha Rao
  • ‘This crime is unacceptable’, says Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on mob lynching incident in Alwar
  • Number of girls in IITs distressingly low, this needs to increase: President Ram Nath Kovind
  • PM Narendra Modi said the NDA had the ‘confidence of the Lok Sabha and the 125 crore people of India’
  • More than 500 DMK cadres were detained by police for showing black flag to Governor for conducting review meetings
Travel

Kerala News

ISRO to monitor Mullaperiyar rain data

Covai Post Network

July 21, 2018

Kochi: Kerala Government is setting up a facility to get rain data in the catchment area of Mullaperiyar dam.

An amount of Rs 1.5 crore has been given to ISRO for this, according to reports.

The project will be completed in 2019.

As the dam is situated amidst Periyar Tiger Reserve (PTR), the responsibility of setting up equipment has been entrusted to the forest department.

The quantity of rainfall and inflow of water are gauged by mobile service providers in most of the dams, including Parambikulam Aliyar. As these companies have limited access in PTR area, the Government decided to bank on satellite facility.

The data of rainfall and inflow will be received every hour and will be shared with Tamil Nadu, custodian of the dam.

The data will also be given to the Supreme Court-appointed three-member apex committee which is responsible ensuring the safety of the dam.

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS

Read More

TCP's LGBT Pride

WATCH More News

WHAT'S HOT

WATCH More News
COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿