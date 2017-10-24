IV Sasi was Kozhikode’s pride

Kochi: Prominent​ film director IV Sasi, who is among the big names from the city of Kozhikode in Kerala which has made huge contributions to the film industry, passed away in Chennai on Tuesday.

Beginning his film career as an art director, he switched over to direction by working as assistants to popular directors. His first directorial venture was ‘Utsavam’ and there was no looking back after that.

Sasi directed over 170 films among which his Malayalam one ‘Avalude Raavukal’ catapulted him to the zenith. The film also helped him find his life partner Seema who was the heroine of the film. It was dubbed into many languages.

Sasi gave major breaks to Mohanlal and Mamootty. Mohanlal got tremendous acceptance in ‘Ineyengillum’, while ‘Trishna’ turned out to be turning point for Mammootty.

‘Devasuram’ is Mohanlal’s evergreen film which is remembered even today.

Rajanikanth made his debut in Malayalam through ‘Thiruonam”. Kamal Haasan was the other hero in it. Kamal also had roles in ‘Guru’ and ‘Eeta’.

Sasi was active in Tamil and Telugu. His films with Rajinikanth are Telugu-Tamil bilingual film Kaali and Ellam Un Kairasi.

Patita (Mithun Chakraborty), Anokha Rishta (Rajesh Khanna) and Pratishodh (1980) were his Hindi ventures. His popularity in Tamil industry shot up after the success of ‘Orey Vaanam Orey Bhoomi’.

His `1921’ was the first Malayalam movie to be nominated in the Italian Film Festival. His `Ina’ was the first Malayalam movie about child marriage.

In 1982, his `Aaroodam’ won the The Nargis Dutt Award for the best feature film on national integration. His ‘Ezhamkadalinakkare’ is the first Malayalam film made in North America, with Manhattan being one of its locations.

He leaves his wife, a son and a daughter.