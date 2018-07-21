Jail warden found dead

Covai Post Network

KOCHI: A jail warden was found dead in a construction site at Neyyattinkara near Thiruvananthapuram.

Joseph Das (27) was found with his hands and legs tied and clothes stuffed inside his mouth.

According to sources, Joseph had stepped out of his house on Thursday to get his uniform ironed. As he died not return home for a long time, his friends and relatives started searching him.

Later they found his body in a house that is under construction.

Police have launched an investigation.