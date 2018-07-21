21 Jul 2018, Edition - 1103, Saturday
FLASH NEWS:
- BJP conference on winning no-trust vote held by BJP leader G. V. L. Narasimha Rao
- ‘This crime is unacceptable’, says Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on mob lynching incident in Alwar
- Number of girls in IITs distressingly low, this needs to increase: President Ram Nath Kovind
- PM Narendra Modi said the NDA had the ‘confidence of the Lok Sabha and the 125 crore people of India’
- More than 500 DMK cadres were detained by police for showing black flag to Governor for conducting review meetings
Jail warden found dead
Covai Post Network
July 21, 2018
KOCHI: A jail warden was found dead in a construction site at Neyyattinkara near Thiruvananthapuram.
Joseph Das (27) was found with his hands and legs tied and clothes stuffed inside his mouth.
According to sources, Joseph had stepped out of his house on Thursday to get his uniform ironed. As he died not return home for a long time, his friends and relatives started searching him.
Later they found his body in a house that is under construction.
Police have launched an investigation.