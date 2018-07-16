  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
16 Jul 2018, Edition - 1098, Monday

FLASH NEWS:

  • NHRC issues notice to Maharashtra govt over suicide by almost 700 farmers in the state
  • Terrorists opened fire upon a police post guarding the house of NC leader at Murran Pulwama, 1 cop martyred, 2 guards injured
  • Major Aditya Case: J&K authorities refuse to quash FIR, wants all states involved
  • Petrol becomes cheaper by 11 Paise, Diesel by 14
  • NIA Court sends Asiya Andrabi and two others for 30 days judicial custody
  • Even doing ‘Puja’ has become difficult here, says PM Modi in Midnapore
  • J&K: Infiltration bid foiled in Kupwara as 1 terrorist was gunned down while 2 army men were injured in the firing
  • Income tax raids at SPK Company and Expressway Private Limited in Chennai as major tax evasion is being suspected
  • Bombay HC is set to begin hearing on Col Purohit’s discharge plea in the 2008 Malegaon blast
  • SC refuses to stay Centre’s notification introducing pictorial representation on tobacco-related packets
Jalandhar diocese turns against nun for raising rape charges

Covai Post Network

July 16, 2018

Kochi: The Jalandhar diocese has passed a resolution accusing the nun, who has raised sexual abuse and rape charges against Bishop Franco Mulakkal, of trying to split the church to form an independent diocese of Bihar with Kuravilangad in Kottayam as its headquarters.

When this matter came to the notice of the accused Bishop, he decided to act against the nun, the resolution said. It was to counter this that the nun had gone against the Bishop, it added.

The motion was moved by Vicar General Mathew Kokandam in the absence of accused Bishop Franco Mulakkal at the meeting, reports said.

On the other hand, a section of priests in Jalandhar wanted the accused Bishop to abdicate his position until he came clean of all the allegations. The priests also sent a letter to the Archbishop in New Delhi in this regard.

However, Bishop Mulakkal has remained stern and refused to oblige.

