Jalandhar diocese turns against nun for raising rape charges

Kochi: The Jalandhar diocese has passed a resolution accusing the nun, who has raised sexual abuse and rape charges against Bishop Franco Mulakkal, of trying to split the church to form an independent diocese of Bihar with Kuravilangad in Kottayam as its headquarters.

When this matter came to the notice of the accused Bishop, he decided to act against the nun, the resolution said. It was to counter this that the nun had gone against the Bishop, it added.

The motion was moved by Vicar General Mathew Kokandam in the absence of accused Bishop Franco Mulakkal at the meeting, reports said.

On the other hand, a section of priests in Jalandhar wanted the accused Bishop to abdicate his position until he came clean of all the allegations. The priests also sent a letter to the Archbishop in New Delhi in this regard.

However, Bishop Mulakkal has remained stern and refused to oblige.