  • Download mobile app
தமிழில்

FLASH NEWS:

  • BJP chief Amit Shah’s Gujarat campaign begins; leads BJP’s charge in Gandhinagar, Gujarat
  • Vasundhara Raje Government to celebrate demonetisation anniversary in Jaipur stadium
  • BJP President hits out Rahul Gandhi: Amit Shah says, he speaks of Gujarat health service, what about Amethi?
  • 2 dead after stampede in Bihar’s Begusarai during Kartik Purnima celebrations.

Kerala News

Kerala CM seeks action on those who said Kamal should be “shot dead”

by CovaipostNetwork

November 5, 2017

Kottayam: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has strongly condemned the forces which have threatened to kill thespian Kamal Haasan throwing a challenge to secularism in the country.

Those who have threatened the actor should be arrested at the earliest, he said through Facebook post.

Such forces will be crushed in the country where democracy and secularism are deep rooted, he said. Such forces should be uprooted using the legal system.

The people have the right to know Mahatma Gandhi, communist leader Govind Pansare, Narendra Dhabolkar, academician M M Kalburgi and Gauri Lankesh.

The people of the country should realise the danger posed by such forces and unite to fight against them to ensure that such incidents are not repeated in the future.

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS

DAM water Level

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿