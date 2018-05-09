11 May 2018, Edition - 1032, Friday
FLASH NEWS:
- The last major case he handled was Indian Premier League spot-fixing
- Lalu Prasad Yadav granted six-week bail on medical grounds
- After Army Chief’s Ultimatum, Separatists dare Indian Army, Mirwaiz incites attack on Army, compares Forces to British rule
- Namaz Row: Authorities step in, attempt to defuse situation, 37 locations allotted for namaz, 76 Duty Magistrates deputed
- Pak provokes yet again, ceasefire violation in Poonch, targets innocent civilians, 20-year old killed in Pak firing
- A day after Congress released video, Cong to move poll panel, delegation to meet EC Officials at 10:30 AM
- 2 Khalistan Terrorists nabbed, men linked to Terror module, linked to killing of RSS workers, funded by overseas elements
- After Centre rejects recommendation, Collegium to decide on Justice Joseph, crucial Collegium meet to be held today
- Major setback for Congress, I-T raids Karnataka Cong neta’s aide, Satish Sail’s close aide raided
Kerala comes out with package to bring Maoists into mainstream
Covai Post Network
May 9, 2018
Kochi: Kerala today decided to implement a package to woo Maoists willing to surrender and lead a peaceful life.
A decision in this regard was taken by the Cabinet aimed at rescuing those trapped under the influence of Maoists.
Activists surrendering would be clubbed under three different categories. Beneficiaries in the top category would get Rs 5 lakh in installments.
The benefits of other groups include Rs 3 lakh, educational aid of Rs 15,000, marriage assistance of Rs 25,000 and Rs 10,000 for those attending job-oriented courses among others. Big amounts would be distributed in installments.
Those surrendering their arms would get a special package and shelter would be provided for the homeless.