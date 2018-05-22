  • Download mobile app

23 May 2018, Edition - 1044, Wednesday

  • Several are feared to be trapped as building in Jodhpur collapsed due to digging work in the Sadarpura area
  • NHRC issues notice to Gujarat govt, notice to govt over dalit atrocity, dalit was beaten to death in Rajkot
  • After VVPATs were seized from Vijayapura, B.S Yeddyurappa moves poll panel, seeks probe into the matter
  • SC rejects Hindu Mahasabha’s petition, plea challenged Cong-JDS alliance, plea called pact ‘unconstitutional’
  • Cricketer Jadeja’s wife allegedly thrashed, cop attacks Rivaba Jadeja in Jamnagar, assaulted after collision of vehicles
  • The southern states parties barring Tamil Nadu’s AIADMK and chief minister K Palaniswami will also be in attendance
Kerala Congress (M) offers support to Congress led UD

Covai Post Network

May 22, 2018

Kochi: In a boost to the winning prospects of the Congress led UDF, Kerala Congress (M) (KCM) led by former minister K Mani offered its support to the alliance for the Chengannur poll today.

A high-level meeting of the KCM took the decision in this regard at a meeting held Mani’s residence at Pala.

Talking to reporters, Mani said he would explain why his party tied up with UDF to the voters during public meetings. A meeting of former state minister P J Joseph and Mani was held before the high level meeting.

ALSO READ : Nipah virus claims 10 lives in Kerala

A section of the party was in favour of joining hands with CPM-led LDF while P J Joseph had put strong conditions for the tie up.

On the other hand CPI was against accommodating KCM as Mani had faced charges of series of corruption which had cost him his minister’s post during the UDF regime.

KCM’s support is crucial as it is a party supported by vast majority of Christians.

