Kerala Congress (M) offers support to Congress led UD

Kochi: In a boost to the winning prospects of the Congress led UDF, Kerala Congress (M) (KCM) led by former minister K Mani offered its support to the alliance for the Chengannur poll today.

A high-level meeting of the KCM took the decision in this regard at a meeting held Mani’s residence at Pala.

Talking to reporters, Mani said he would explain why his party tied up with UDF to the voters during public meetings. A meeting of former state minister P J Joseph and Mani was held before the high level meeting.

A section of the party was in favour of joining hands with CPM-led LDF while P J Joseph had put strong conditions for the tie up.

On the other hand CPI was against accommodating KCM as Mani had faced charges of series of corruption which had cost him his minister’s post during the UDF regime.

KCM’s support is crucial as it is a party supported by vast majority of Christians.