Kerala Governor returns ordinance to reduce Devaswom term

Image credit : Illustrative Image

Kochi: The Left Democratic Front Government in Kerala received a jolt with Governor P Sathasivam returning the ordinance reducing the term of Devaswom board office-bearers to two years from three.

The Governor returned the ordinance seeking clarifications in the Dewaswom Act.

With just less than a week left for the start of the Sabarimala pilgrimage season, the decision to reduce the term of the devaswom president had been opposed by the BJP which approached the Governor against giving nod to the ordinance. The Congress had also made the same demand.

The last cabinet meeting had decided to bring in the ordinance to amend the Travancore-Cochin Hindu Religious Institutions Act, 1950, to flush out Travancore Devaswom president Prayar Gopalakrishnan and Ajay Tharayil of the Congress even as a year was left for them to complete their three-year term.

Devaswom Minister Kadakampallly Surendran said the decision to reduce the term was​ taken in view of widespread corruption in the board. He said the decision would not affect arrangements for Sabarimala pilgrimage.