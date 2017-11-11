Kerala Govt doubles compensation to land surrendered for GAIL project

Covai Post Network

Thrissur: Kerala government has decided to double the compensation to those surrendering their land for GAIL project.This will add to a financial burden of Rs 116 crore on the government exchequre.

The decision was taken at a meeting presided by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday.The land owners will get benefit in retrospective from 2012. The width of the land needed to lay gas pipeline has been reduced to two metre in areas where people own less than ten cents. Pipeline will be laid in a planned manner in places where there are no houses at present.

This will be done to facilitate building of houses by the land owners in future. Meanwhile, the action committee of the protesters will meet on Sunday to consider the offers made by the government.